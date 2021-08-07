Northern Trust Corp Purchases 18,613 Shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Air Industries Group worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 63,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

