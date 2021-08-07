Northern Trust Corp Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Aethlon Medical worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AEMD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

