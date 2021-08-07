Northern Trust Corp Invests $77,000 in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

