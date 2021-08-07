Northern Trust Corp Purchases 12,147 Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Digital Ally worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Ally by 180.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 469,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Ally by 58.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

DGLY opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73. Digital Ally, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

