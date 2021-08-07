Northern Trust Corp Invests $56,000 in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

