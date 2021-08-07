JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.44.

JELD opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after acquiring an additional 412,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

