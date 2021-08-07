Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $37.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLB. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:CLB opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

