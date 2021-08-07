Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.40.

NSP stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $102.49.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $42,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 135.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 216,623 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

