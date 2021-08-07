John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 37,024 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,314,092.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60.

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $277.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.02. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.