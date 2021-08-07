Gregory L. Henslee Sells 26,346 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $603.45 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

