Gary A. Shiffman Buys 234,934 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SUI opened at $196.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.11. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

