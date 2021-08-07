Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Varex Imaging Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varex Imaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 131,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $4,778,000.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
