Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Varex Imaging Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varex Imaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 131,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $4,778,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

