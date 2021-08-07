Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issued By KeyCorp

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCB. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

ARCB stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.