B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after buying an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Busey by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Busey by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.