ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.52) Per Share

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.52) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.38). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

ADCT stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.43. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.