Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cerecor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cerecor’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CERC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,950. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $7,399,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cerecor by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 32,634,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

