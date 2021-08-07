FY2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $10.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $80.05 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

