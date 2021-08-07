FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Lifted by Scotiabank (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $9.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.66. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,582. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

