MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

