Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

