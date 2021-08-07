Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Sell

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter worth $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

