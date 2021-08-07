PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Head to Head Analysis

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get PCS Edventures!.com alerts:

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures!.com -5.44% -43.88% -16.13% Vitru N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures!.com $2.11 million 2.63 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Vitru $100.80 million 3.89 $10.11 million $0.52 32.71

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PCS Edventures!.com and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vitru has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Summary

Vitru beats PCS Edventures!.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures.com, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology. The company was founded by Patrick McShane in 1994 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.