$14.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce sales of $14.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $15.30 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $21.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%.

SONM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.41.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

