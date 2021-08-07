AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $162.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup stock opened at $128.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

