Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Hold

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NJR. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

