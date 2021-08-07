Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. Immutep has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $7.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

