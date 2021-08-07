Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
NASDAQ IMMP opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. Immutep has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $7.95.
About Immutep
Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.
