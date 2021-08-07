Piper Sandler Weighs in on KnowBe4, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KnowBe4 in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

