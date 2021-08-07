Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

