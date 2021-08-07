Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.