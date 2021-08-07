Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £256.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,389.97 ($18.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,134.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

