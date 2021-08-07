Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,141.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,269 shares of company stock worth $13,134,485. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.