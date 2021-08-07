Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CLIN has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

CLIN opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £831.43 million and a PE ratio of 64.43. Clinigen Group has a twelve month low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 649.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.