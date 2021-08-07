Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 52-Week High at $216.89

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216.89 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 216.60 ($2.83), with a volume of 7246096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.60 ($2.76).

BBOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211 ($2.76).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

