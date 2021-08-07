JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,066.70 ($13.94) and last traded at GBX 1,066.70 ($13.94), with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.23. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.84.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

