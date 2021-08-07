Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Down 8.8%

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.54 and last traded at C$14.63. 346,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 365,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.04.

CAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9312722 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

