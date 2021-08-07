Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.34

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and traded as low as $17.33. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 203,268 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

