B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Identiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02. Identiv has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $18.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $3,255,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

