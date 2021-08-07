FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Decreased by Analyst

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Energy Services Reunited in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NESR. National Bankshares raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

