ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManTech International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManTech International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

ManTech International stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.