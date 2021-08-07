FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cassava Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -332.44 and a beta of 1.05. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.