Desjardins Lowers Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$59.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

