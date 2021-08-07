Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$272.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

