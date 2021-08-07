Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €121.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

