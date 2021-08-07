Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.20 ($74.36).

Shares of DPW opened at €57.68 ($67.86) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.57. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

