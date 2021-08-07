Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 67,345 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

