Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce $88.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the lowest is $86.20 million. Livent reported sales of $64.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $366.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $376.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $425.03 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -184.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Livent by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 34.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

