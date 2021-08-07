Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.98 ($9.39).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.56 ($8.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.64. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

