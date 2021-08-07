Nord/LB Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €51.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FPE. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at €33.65 ($39.59) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €33.56.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.