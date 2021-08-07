Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to C$42.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

