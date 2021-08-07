Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

