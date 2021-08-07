Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

SFSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83. Safestore has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.55.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

